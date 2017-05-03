Oilers Vs. Ducks Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 4 Online

Share this:

Tweet







The home team has yet to win in the Western Conference semifinal series between the Oilers and Anaheim Ducks, but Edmonton can change that Wednesday night.

The Oilers took a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series after an impressive showing in Anaheim, but they couldn’t defend home ice in a 6-3 Game 3 loss. Will things be different at Rogers Place for Game 4 on Wednesday?

Here’s how to watch Ducks vs. Oilers online.

When: Wednesday, May 3 at 10 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports Images