NHL

Oilers Vs. Ducks Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 4 Online

by on Wed, May 3, 2017 at 7:26PM
1,076

The home team has yet to win in the Western Conference semifinal series between the Oilers and Anaheim Ducks, but Edmonton can change that Wednesday night.

The Oilers took a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series after an impressive showing in Anaheim, but they couldn’t defend home ice in a 6-3 Game 3 loss. Will things be different at Rogers Place for Game 4 on Wednesday?

Here’s how to watch Ducks vs. Oilers online.

When: Wednesday, May 3 at 10 p.m. ET
Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports Images

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN