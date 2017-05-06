Oilers Vs. Ducks Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 5 Online

Share this:

The Anaheim Ducks will look to take a 3-2 series lead over the Edmonton Oilers in their Western Conference semifinals matchup Friday night.

While the Ducks will have the luxury of hosting Game 5, home-ice advantage hasn’t amounted to much in this series as the road team has won each contest.

Connor McDavid and the Oilers stole the first two games of the series at Honda Center and will try to notch their third straight win in Anaheim on Friday night.

Here’s how you can watch Ducks vs. Oilers online.

When: Friday, May 5 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

