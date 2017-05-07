Oilers Vs. Ducks Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 6 Online

Share this:

The Anaheim Ducks miraculously tied Game 5 of their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers by scoring three goals in the last three minutes of the third period.

The Ducks prevailed with a 4-3 win in double overtime to take a 3-2 series lead, and they can close out the series in Edmonton on Sunday night.

Here’s how you can watch Ducks vs. Oilers Game 6 online.

When: Sunday, May 7, at 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports Images