One Stat Shows Kevin Love’s Deep Passes Better Than Several NFL Teams

Share this:

Tweet







Kevin Love knows how to dish the rock.

The Cleveland Cavaliers forward is one of the best outlet passers in the NBA, as his rebounds typically lead to fast breaks led by LeBron James and Co.

And these breaks can happen in the blink of an eye. Love isn’t afraid to launch the ball downcourt, and more often than not, he does so with perfect accuracy.

So just how good of a passer is Love? So good, that he executed more 20-yard throws in the 2016-17 NBA regular season than several NFL teams did in last year’s campaign.

We have a feeling we’ll see Love’s premier passing abilities on full display in the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors. And if the four-time NBA All-Star ever gets bored of basketball, maybe he could translate his skills into an NFL signal-caller gig.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images