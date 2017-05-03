Orioles’ Manny Machado Rips Red Sox After Second Pitch Sails His Way

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox-Baltimore Orioles drama continued Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

A pitch thrown by Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale sailed behind Orioles third baseman Manny Machado in the top of the first inning, and both benches were warned. Afer the game, Machado strongly voiced his displeasure with the Red Sox after seeing a second pitch come his way ever since he spiked Red Sox second basemen Dustin Pedroia two weeks ago.

Hear Machado’s rant against the Red Sox in the above video from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo from Patrick McDermott/USA TODAY Sports Images