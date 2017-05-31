Our Picks For Red Bull Global Rallycross New England Fantasy Challenge

Share this:

With fantasy sports as popular as ever, Red Bull Global Rallycross is giving fans multiple ways to play in 2017.

In addition to a Fantasy Championship, in which fans’ picks earn them points throughout the season, GRC also is running a separate Fantasy Challenge for each of the season’s 12 rounds. These two unique formats each require players to consider different things before locking in their selections, and that can make setting your lineup tricky.

For the Fantasy Challenge, Supercar drivers are divided into three tiers based on their performance heading into a given round, with a fourth tier comprised of the whole Lites field. Players have to pick the driver from each tier they think will help earn them the most points for that event, with their Lites picks being used as tiebreakers.

To help you know what to look for when making your selections, here are the four racers we’ve put in our lineups for the Red Bull GRC New England Fantasy Challenge:

Tier 1: Scott Speed

With two rounds of the 2017 season in the books, Speed hasn’t given us many reasons not to pick him. He didn’t finish atop the podium in Louisville, but still won two of his three heat races.

Tier 2: Tanner Foust

Foust’s outing in Memphis proved his abilities on tracks that utilize parts of ovals. That should play to his favor as all the GRC drivers come to grips with the unique track layout at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park.

Tier 3: Oliver Eriksson

Eriksson has shown good pace this year, so he should be a pretty safe bet. It’s also a good race to pick him for, as he could build off his impressive second-place finish in the Louisville semifinal.

Tier 4: Conner Martell

For the second round in a row, the Lites driver we’re picking is Martell. He followed up his win in Memphis with a heat and semifinal win on his way to a P2 finish in Louisville. Plus, Thompson will be a homecoming from the New England native, so we have confidence he will put on a good show.

All photos via Red Bull Content Pool