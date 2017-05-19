P.K. Subban Tips In Game-Winning Overtime Goal For Ducks, Not Predators

Share this:

Tweet







The Nashville Predators wouldn’t have made it to overtime in Game 4 of the Western Conference final without P.K. Subban, but the superstar defenseman still caught an unlucky break in OT.

The Anaheim Ducks’ Corey Perry sent a puck toward the goal that went off Subban’s stick and past Pekka Rinne for the game-winning goal at the 10:25 mark in overtime. The goal gave the Ducks a 3-2 win at Bridgestone Arena and evened the best-of-seven series at two games apiece.

Couple looks at Corey Perry's OT winner in Nashville, series tied pic.twitter.com/rfwm5J2DNp — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) May 19, 2017

The Predators had fought their way back and forced overtime after trailing 2-0 thanks to goals from Subban and Filip Forsberg.

Game 5 is scheduled for Saturday in Anaheim at 7:15 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images