Pablo Sandoval Returns To Red Sox Lineup Wednesday With One Main Goal

Boston Red Sox third baseman Pablo Sandoval is back in the lineup Wednesday night as Boston wraps up a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox.

Sandoval was activated from the disabled list after spraining his right knee and hasn’t played since April 23 and will be the designated hitter in against Chicago.

Before the game, Sandoval said his main goal is to help his teammates “get to the World Series” and has no discomfort in his knee any longer.

To hear more from Sandoval, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo from Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images