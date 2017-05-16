Pacers’ Paul George Addresses Lakers Rumors On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Share this:

If Paul George truly intends to join the Los Angeles Lakers one day, he’s not ready to admit so on national television.

The Indiana Pacers star appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Monday night and lightly touched on the long-running rumors about his future. When asked whether he’d like play for the Lakers, George discussed his relationship with Lakers president Magic Johnson and retired legend Kobe Bryant before confirming his love for Indiana.

George can opt out of his contract after next season, and many observers expect him to leave the Pacers via trade in the coming months or free agency after next season. The Lakers are considered the favorites to acquire George, but the four-time All-Star wouldn’t be foolish enough to jeopardize his future options by blabbing to Kimmel about it.

