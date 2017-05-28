Pascal Wehrlein’s Sauber Flips On Its Side At Portier In F1 Monaco GP

Share this:

The Formula One Monaco Grand Prix will be a race to forget for Pascal Wehrlein and Sauber F1 Team as a whole.

Jenson Button was closing in on Wehrlein on Lap 58, and was right under the German driver’s rear wing as they exited Mirabeau. He stuck his nose on the inside of Wehrlein at Portier, but there wasn’t any room, so they touched and Wehrlein’s Sauber C36 flipped onto its side.

Although he wasn’t injured during the incident, Wehrlein told his team over the radio he couldn’t get out of the car right away, as it was leaning up against the barrier.

Sauber’s day quickly went from bad to worse after the crash in Sector 2. The team’s second driver, Marcus Ericsson, wrecked shortly after while he was trying to unlap himself under the safety car period.

LAP 66/78: Further delays behind the Safety Car as ERI crashes into the wall at Turn 1 #MonacoGP pic.twitter.com/y0fbkHelEw — Formula 1 (@F1) May 28, 2017

Sauber currently is P9 in the constructor championship, though its double DNF won’t drop it down any further. McLaren-Honda, which also didn’t have a car finish the race, sits P10 in the standings.