Patriots Are Caught Up Now After Pesky Super Bowl Put Them Behind Schedule

FOXBORO, Mass. — Remember when Bill Belichick hilariously noted Super Bowl LI put his New England Patriots weeks behind the rest of the NFL as they prepared for the offseason?

Fear not, the Patriots are back on schedule. Must have been that whole “no days off” thing.

“I think we’re probably caught up to where we are now,” Belichick said Thursday before organized team activities. “I think it’s the being behind in draft, free agency and that type of thing. I think at this point, we’re ready for OTAs. We’ll be ready for training camp. I think that part of it we’ll be on schedule on. It’s the catching up on all the spring projects, draft and free agency. It’s the initial part of it.”

The Patriots more than made up for the inconvenience their Super Bowl LI win caused by adding Brandin Cooks, Stephon Gilmore, Mike Gillislee, Rex Burkhead, Kony Ealy, Dwayne Allen and Lawrence Guy while keeping Dont’a Hightower, Alan Branch, Duron Harmon, Malcolm Butler and Jimmy Garoppolo over the offseason.

So, the Patriots are primed for another pesky Super Bowl run.

