Patriots’ Austin Carr Hoping To Follow In Footsteps Of Julian Edelman, Danny Amendola

FOXBORO, Mass. — Two of the New England Patriots’ top five wide receivers went undrafted out of college. Another was a former collegiate quarterback who didn’t come off the board until the seventh round.

Austin Carr’s quest to follow in their footsteps begins this summer.

Despite being the most productive receiver in the Big Ten as a senior at Northwestern, Carr did not hear his name called in the 2017 NFL Draft. After giving what he called “serious consideration” to five NFL teams, he signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent.

Given New England’s wealth of talented wideouts, it will be difficult for Carr to land a spot on the 53-man roster. But for a former walk-on who did not start until his senior season, an uphill climb is nothing new.

“I couldn’t sulk,” Carr said Tuesday at Gillette Stadium, describing his draft-night experience. “I couldn’t cry for myself. It’s kind of been the story of my life, or of my career. Getting to Northwestern but walking on, not getting any Division I offers, going undrafted — if you were writing my story, I feel like you would write it this way. So it’s OK.”

After catching zero passes as a freshman in 2013, seven as a sophomore and 16 as a junior, Carr burst onto the scene last season, racking up 90 receptions for 1,247 yards and 12 touchdowns and leading the conference in all three categories. The best game of his college career (eight catches, 158 yards) came against an Ohio State team with three 2017 first-round picks in its secondary.

“It definitely was a sweet game to perform so well on such a big stage,” Carr said. “Those guys were really good. I think that our coaches put in a great game plan that helped me to shine. But like I said, I can’t feel sorry for myself if I have a big game against them and then don’t go drafted. At the end of the day, I need an opportunity to earn a roster spot, and that’s what the Patriots have given me.”

Carr, who said he rooted for the Patriots as a kid in Northern California, now will have a chance to work with, compete against and — most importantly, in his eyes — learn from the likes of Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan and Danny Amendola, all of whom have defied long odds to carve out impressive NFL careers.

“For one, seeing how competitive they are and how good that room is, I don’t see this as a six-month journey,” Carr said, explaining why he chose to sign with the Patriots. “I hope that I have a lengthy NFL career. What better, my first year, than to learn from some of the best? I’m going to model my game after those guys. And when my spot opens, hopefully it’s here, and hopefully I take advantage of it.

“So learning from those guys is one of the first reasons I came here, and then second, a franchise that wins. The goal isn’t just to get in the NFL. It’s to get in the NFL and help a team win, to contribute. And I felt like I could do that here.”

Thumbnail photo via Zack Cox/NESN.com