Patriots’ Brandon King ‘Had Blast’ At Prom With Special-Needs Students

Brandon King spent his Saturday night at prom.

The New England Patriots defensive back attended a prom at Pembroke, Mass., Country Club for an organization known as Prom Angels. The organization is “dedicated to providing quality and social activities, which empowers the quality of life for the special needs community,” per their website.

King shared the highlights on his Instagram, which included photos of him dancing with one of the students and escorting a special-needs woman into the event on the red carpet.

Well done, Brandon.

