Patriots’ Brandon King ‘Had Blast’ At Prom With Special-Needs Students

Brandon King spent his Saturday night at prom.
The New England Patriots defensive back attended a prom at Pembroke, Mass., Country Club for an organization known as Prom Angels. The organization is “dedicated to providing quality and social activities, which empowers the quality of life for the special needs community,” per their website.
King shared the highlights on his Instagram, which included photos of him dancing with one of the students and escorting a special-needs woman into the event on the red carpet.
I went to Prom today and I sincerely had a BLAST! Attended Special for #PromAngels which support disabled adults and children. I enjoyed every single second of this. Never thought prom would be so fun!!! Even got to walk the Red Carpet! Thank you to promangels.org for putting on such an outstanding event! I Just Came For Smiles 😬 #SES #Patriots
Well done, Brandon.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
