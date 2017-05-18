Patriots Draft Pick Deatrich Wise Feels Right At Home In New England

Share this:

New England Patriots fourth-round draft pick Deatrich Wise met with the media for the first time on Thursday afternoon and feels right at home in New England.

Wise joins several other former Arkansas Razorbacks on the Patriots’ roster, including defensive end Trey Flowers.

NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava caught up with Wise who spoke about the similarities of the Patriots and Arkansas football programs, and you can hear what he said in the video above from “NESN Live,” presented by Cross Insurance.

Thumbnail photo from Crystal LoGiudice/USA TODAY Sports Images