Patriots Fans Won’t Like What Mike Tomlin Said In His Commencement Speech

Robert Morris University’s Class of 2017 heard some New England Patriots jokes Friday night, courtesy of Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.

The Steelers coach gave the commencement address at the school, during which he worked in one memorable incident involving the Patriots and Steelers star wide receiver Antonio Brown from this past season.

Remember that Brown live stream from the Steelers’ locker room prior to Pittsburgh’s matchup with the Pats in the AFC Championship Game? Well, keep that incident in mind when you read this.

“I’ll proceed with a couple of assumptions,” Tomlin said, via Yahoo! Sports. “And I realize that assumptions are very dangerous. There’s a cliche about assuming, isn’t it? It can make Patriots out of you and me.”

“I’ll proceed with the assumption that, in some form or fashion, one or more of you out there are somehow live-streaming this on the Internet,” Tomlin added. “And I’ll behave accordingly.”

You can watch Tomlin’s full speech in the video below.

