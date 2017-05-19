Patriots’ Julian Edelman Gets In On Trend Of Helping Students Escape Finals

Share this:

If it wasn’t already a trend, it certainly is now.

Athletes have been retweeting students to help them get out of taking their final exams, and New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman got in on the fun Friday.

Cmon teach, help em out, it's summer! https://t.co/v9MWEbjUJ7 — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) May 19, 2017

Edelman joins Kobe Bryant and Aaron Rodgers on the list of star athletes who are helping kids get out school early and embrace the summer weather.

We just hope the teacher holds up her end of the bargain.

Enjoy your summer, courtesy of a two-time Super Bowl champion.

