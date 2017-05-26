Patriots Mailbag: How Does Andrew Hawkins Signing Impact Receiver Depth Chart?

Share this:

The New England Patriots’ organized team activities session Thursday was cold, rainy and sloppy, but the weather didn’t do anything to derail the Brandin Cooks hype train.

It’s typically immediately obvious when a player will jell with Tom Brady and the Patriots’ offense. It was with Danny Amendola, Chris Hogan, Martellus Bennett and now Cooks. It’s also apparent when a player is simply more skilled than the rest of his peers. Cooks stood out that way Thursday like Rob Gronkowski typically does in practice.

Expect big things from the Patriots’ new addition this season.

Let’s dig into this week’s mailbag.

Thoughts on Andrew Hawkins signing

— @e_bruger

I think there’s been some overreaction from the Patriots fanbase. Hawkins is a 31-year-old receiver who caught 33 passes for 324 yards with three touchdowns on the 1-15 Cleveland Browns last season and was still available as a free agent in late May. He was the fifth-leading receiver on the Browns.

I received questions from fans asking if this signing signaled the end for Danny Amendola.

No.

Amendola has $1.35 million of his $1.7 million contract guaranteed. That signals that he’s sticking around. Plus, Hawkins and Amendola are the same age. And Amendola knows the offense and has proven to be clutch.

Hawkins is a depth signing. If the Patriots suffer an injury at receiver during training camp, then there’s a chance he makes the roster, but he still would have to beat out guys like Austin Carr, Devin Lucien and Cody Hollister. And if the Patriots suffer an injury during the season, then there’s a decent chance he’ll still be available, and they could bring him back.

What do you think is the reasoning for reworking Gronk’s contract for this year? #MailDoug

— @MichaelProOG

There’s been speculation in the past that Rob Gronkowski’s family has held him out longer than needed with injuries, looking at the bigger picture and his long-term health. Gronkowski’s new contract, which rewards playing time, means holding him out no longer is in the tight end’s best interest. Playing, banged up or not, is now in Gronkowski’s best interest because he can more than double his salary if he does so.

Gronkowski probably would have preferred a new contract without the playing-time incentives, but the new deal still is a win for him.

Bonjour Doug. Who’s our starting running back now that Blount is gone ? #MailDoug

— @PatriotsCulture

Bonjour, Patriots Culture.

Je crois que Mike Gillislee sera le “grand” des Patriots, en remplacement de LeGarrette Blount. Il gagne plus d’argent que Rex Burkhead, et les Patriots ont dû abandonner un choix de cinquième ronde pour l’acquérir. Il est également signé pour un contrat de deux ans, tandis que Burkhead est seulement une année. James White s’occupera du rôle passager, tandis que Burkhead et Dion Lewis serviront de réserve.

Thanks Google translate.

Now, in English:

I believe Mike Gillislee will be the Patriots’ starting “big” back, replacing LeGarrette Blount. He’s making more money this season than Rex Burkhead, and the Patriots had to give up a fifth-round pick to acquire him. Gillislee also is signed to a two-year contract, while Burkhead is only around for one year. James White will fill the pass-catching role, while Burkhead and Dion Lewis will serve as reserves.

Is it too early to release Cyrus Jones if he has a bad camp, or do you still keep him because of his potential. Same with Jordan Richards

— @ollycurtisUC

I don’t believe it would be too early to release Cyrus Jones if he has a bad spring and summer. It’s not like you can send him down to the minors. He’d be eating up a spot on the 53-man roster when those slots are more valuable than ever with such a talented team.

If the Patriots believe Jonathan Jones, Justin Coleman, D.J. Killings, Kenny Moore or Dwayne Thomas gives the Patriots a better chance to win in 2017, then one of them will make the team over Jones. If they don’t, then Bill Belichick isn’t practicing what he preaches, which is that it doesn’t matter how you got to the Patriots, it’s what you do once you arrive.

Same goes for Richards, though there’s less competition at strong safety than at cornerback. Richards is competing with Nate Ebner to serve as the second-string strong safety and with undrafted rookies David Jones, Jason Thompson and Damarius Travis for a roster spot. Based on guaranteed money, Jones ($7,500) has the best chance to make the roster among those undrafted free agents, though he is more of a free safety. Thompson, a special-teamer, signed for $3,500 guaranteed, while Travis didn’t receive any guaranteed money.

@DougKyed And – any initial thought on how removal of 75 man roster cutdown might impact training camp swaps like Pats have made last few years?

— @DWCoates

It could make trades more appealing because it gives 15 players another preseason game to prove their worth. When there was a 75-man cutdown, it was done before the fourth and final preseason game. Now all roster cuts will come after the preseason games have concluded, though it wouldn’t be surprising to see Belichick waive some players before it’s required.

New players always talk about how different NE is & how excited they are, but my friend says all guys on new teams say that. What say you?

— @Kathaneener

I think players say it more frequently and meaningfully when they get to New England. I think they genuinely feel there’s a different vibe here because of how seriously everything is taken.

Of course, it could go the other way too, and some players might prefer a more laid-back vibe and act equally excited. I’ll say you’re right.

Seattle will trade Sherman to NE next season, right? #maildoug

— @erickperdigao

I still wouldn’t rule out Sherman being traded before the 2017 season begins.

It seems like there’s a lot of turmoil in Seattle, and Sherman is among the NFL’s most outspoken players.

Let’s go rapid fire:

@DougKyed sup? #MaleDoug

— @June__NYC

I’m watching Netflix and trying to finish up this mailbag at 12:35 a.m.

I don’t think I have anything witty to add to this.

What team do you believe, has the best chance to stop the Patriots? #MailDoug

— @jerrytb12

The Oakland RRRRRRRRRRRRaidahs.

#MailDoug Butler extended or Lewis traded? Best kept secret- they win, 12 leaves on a high note. #Patriots

— @Millerxxxvi

No, no and no.

Do you consider yourself a “big baller?”

— @greenleaf_chris

Not to brag or anything, but I could totally afford the ZO2s. I just don’t want them.

% chance Andrew Hawkins makes the final roster?

— @ParadojaNFL

10.

If one pats media member, other than yourself, could join the pats. Who would it be and what position? #MailDoug

— @NickDygs9

I’ll take MassLive.com’s Kevin Duffy. Put him at running back. He might tear his ACL, but he has a good size/speed combo.

Is this off-season more active than the past few off-seasons or am I just imagining?

— @rickeyeasterjr

You are not imagining. It is more active.

R u going to go see baywatch tonight 😉

— @CheyenneSulli14

I think I’m going Monday. It looks like “San Andreas” but on the beach.

How’s the weather at practice

— @ShortDolphin

It was really crummy, Short Dolphin. I don’t think you would have survived in it, because you prefer temperate and tropical seas. This was cold water falling from the sky.

If you had to stand at the 50 yard line and get tackled by any member of the defense, who would it be? #MailDoug

— @NESportsChowder

Kenny Moore, because he’s the lightest player on the team at 179 pounds.

@DougKyed is it too early for #maildoug? My ? is if you were body slammed for doing your job would you respond with Sister Abigail or RKO?

— @itsbeccawolf

I’d go with the RKO, because it can come out of nowhere. The Sister Abigail takes way too long. You have to bend them over backward, kiss them on the forehead — way too elaborate and spooky. I’ll need to strike fast.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images