Patriots Offer Condolences To Chris Berman After His Wife’s Tragic Death

The NFL community joined together Wednesday to offer condolences to Chris Berman and honor the life of his wife Kathy after her tragic death.

The ESPN personality’s wife died Tuesday in a fatal two-car crash in Connecticut. The Patriots were among the NFL teams who released a statement on her death.

Our thoughts & prayers are with Chris, Meredith, Doug & the many who are mourning along with the Berman family following their tragic loss. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 10, 2017

The Buffalo Bills and many of Berman’s current and former co-workers offered their condolences, as well. TNT’s Ernie Johnson also gave a touching tribute.

