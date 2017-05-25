Patriots OTAs Attendance: Dont’a Hightower, Malcolm Mitchell Among Six Players Absent

Share this:

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots welcomed media members at organized team activities for the first time Thursday, and six players weren’t spotted during the unpadded practice.

Linebacker Dont’a Hightower, wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell, defensive tackle Alan Branch, kicker Stephen Gostkowski, long snapper Joe Cardona and offensive lineman Max Rich all were absent.

Safety Duron Harmon and wide receiver DeAndrew White spend most of the session doing what conditioning work on a separate field and did not participate in team drills. Offensive lineman Andrew Jelks was present but only observed.

Linebacker Jonathan Freeny, who missed most of last season with a shoulder injury, wore a red non-contact jersey but participated in team drills.

Every other Patriots player appeared to participate fully, including wide receiver Andrew Hawkins, who signed with the team on Wednesday, and tight end Rob Gronkowski, who is recovering from back surgery.

