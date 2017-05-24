Patriots OTAs Preview: Eight Questions We’re Asking Ahead Of First Open Practice

Share this:

Reporters will get their first look at the 2017 New England Patriots on Thursday when the team opens its doors to the media for organized team activities. Here are eight Patriots-related questions we’re asking entering OTAs:

How will the new guys fit in?

The Patriots added a slew of players this offseason, using trades (Brandin Cooks, Kony Ealy, Dwayne Allen, James O’Shaughnessy), free agency (Stephon Gilmore, Rex Burkhead, Mike Gillislee, Lawrence Guy) and the NFL draft (Derek Rivers, Tony Garcia, Deatrich Wise, Conor McDermott) to bolster their roster. That’s a lot of new faces to keep track of, and one of the main storylines of OTAs and minicamp will be seeing how each fits in with his respective position group.

How does the Cooks-Brady connection look?

The addition of Cooks, a young, speedy, dynamic wide receiver, made New England’s already-dangerous offense even more explosive. It’ll be intriguing to monitor his chemistry with quarterback Tom Brady and how the Patriots deploy him in relation to fellow wideouts Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan, Malcolm Mitchell and Danny Amendola.

Which running back will take the lead?

The Patriots have four talented running backs in Gillislee, Burkhead, James White and Dion Lewis. Right now, the safe bet is on Gillislee to take the reins as the “lead back,” but that certainly could change over the course of the spring and summer. Since contact is not allowed in practices until training camp begins in July, Burkhead, a talented pass-catcher, will have an opportunity to stand out this week.

Who is the slot cornerback?

Logan Ryan’s decision to leave town in free agency left a question mark in the slot for New England. Gilmore, Malcolm Butler and Eric Rowe all are natural boundary corners, but one of them likely will be told to bump inside when the Patriots bring on their nickel and dime packages. In all likelihood, who that player will be will vary based on matchups, but the alignments we see this week should offer some insight into the team’s plans for the secondary.

Who is the other starting linebacker?

Dont’a Hightower has one starting linebacker spot locked down after re-signing in March, but there’s no clear-cut favorite to start alongside him. Returning ‘backers Shea McClellin, Kyle Van Noy and Elandon Roberts all are candidates to join Hightower on the first-team defense.

Any sign of Gronk?

Tight end Rob Gronkowski missed the tail end of last season after undergoing back surgery, and though he’s been working out with the team at Gillette Stadium, it’s unclear whether he’ll participate in the first round of OTAs. If he doesn’t, it’ll free up more reps for O’Shaughnessy, Matt Lengel, Jacob Hollister and Sam Cotton, all of whom are battling for the third tight end spot behind Gronkowski and Allen.

(UPDATE: Gronkowski apparently is taking part in OTAs, as evidenced by these photos posted on the Patriots’ official website. We’ll see if he’s a full participant Thursday.)

How will the QBs fare?

After Brady’s dynamite 2016 season, there’s nothing even resembling a quarterback controversy in New England. But given the pass-happy nature of these spring practices, QB play always is a focal point. Will Brady show any signs of decline as he approaches his 40th birthday? Will backup Jimmy Garoppolo continue to look like he’s capable of starting in the NFL? Will Jacoby Brissett take a step forward after showing promise as a rookie?

Will any undrafted free agents flash?

Every year, there seems to be at least one Patriots UDFA who turns heads during OTAs and minicamp. We call this the “Zach Sudfeld Special.” Who will earn that title this spring? Keep an eye on Jacob Hollister, especially if Gronk is limited. Austin Carr, the most productive wide receiver in the Big Ten last season, is another candidate, as are any of the six undrafted rookie defensive backs currently on the roster. Cornerback D.J. Killings is the most intriguing name in that group.

