Patriots’ Pre-OTAs Projected Depth Chart Sees New Faces In Starting Roles

The New England Patriots won Super Bowl LI just over three months ago, and they’re already set to begin practicing again soon.

The Patriots open organized team activities next Monday, and they have just one roster spot to fill before non-padded practices begin. With the 2017 NFL Draft in the books, let’s project the Patriots’ pre-OTAs depth chart.

QUARTERBACK

Starter: Tom Brady

Backups: Jimmy Garoppolo, Jacoby Brissett

ProFootballTalk speculated Monday whether Brady would stay in the NFL as a backup.

We’ll wait at least another year or five to answer that question.

RUNNING BACK

Starter: Mike Gillislee

Backups: Rex Burkhead, Dion Lewis, Brandon Bolden, LeShun Daniels

It seems unlikely the Patriots would have given up a fifth-round pick if they didn’t view Gillislee as a starter. Burkhead is the next-best bet to receive early-down carries.

THIRD-DOWN BACK

Starter: James White

Backups: Dion Lewis, Rex Burkhead, D.J. Foster

The Patriots have committed to White as their pass-catching pack for another four years. He adds — and will continue to add — valuable continuity on offense.

FULLBACK

Starter: James Develin

Backup: Glenn Gronkowski

It would be a major upset if Develin was unseated.

WIDE RECEIVER

Starters: Brandin Cooks, Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan

Backups: Malcolm Mitchell, Danny Amendola, Matthew Slater, Devin Street, Devin Lucien, Austin Carr, Cody Hollister

It wouldn’t be surprising to see Cooks, Edelman and Hogan all play a similar number of snaps by the end of the season. The Patriots showed a willingness to spell Edelman in 2016 to keep him healthy. They could take a similar approach with Cooks, who is similarly undersized. Hogan can play inside or outside in the Patriots’ offense.

TIGHT END

Starter: Rob Gronkowski

Backups: Dwayne Allen, James O’Shaughnessy, Matt Lengel, Rob Housler, Jacob Hollister

Gronkowski and Martellus Bennett didn’t share the field as often as many believed they would in 2016. Expect the same with Gronkowski and Allen as the Patriots mostly stay in 11 personnel with one running back, one tight end and three receivers.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Starters: LT Nate Solder, LG Joe Thuney, C David Andrews, RG Shaq Mason, RT Marcus Cannon

Backups: OT Cameron Fleming, G/C Ted Karras, OT Antonio Garcia, OT Conor McDermott, OT LaAdrian Waddle, G Chris Barker, G Jamil Douglas, G Chase Farris, OT Max Rich, G Jason King, OT Cole Croston, OT Andrew Jelks

Don’t expect any surprises with the Patriots’ starting offensive line.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Starters: DE Trey Flowers, DT Alan Branch, DT Malcom Brown, DE Rob Ninkovich

Backups: DE Kony Ealy, DT Lawrence Guy, DT Vincent Valentine, DE Derek Rivers, DE Deatrich Wise, DE Geneo Grissom, DT Woodrow Hamilton, DT Darius Kilgo, DE Corey Vereen, DT Josh Augusta, DT Adam Butler

Ealy, or perhaps Rivers, could replace Ninkovich as a starter.

LINEBACKER

Starters: Dont’a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy, Elandon Roberts

Backups: Shea McClellin, Jonathan Freeny, Brandon King, Trevor Bates, Harvey Langi, Brooks Ellis

Van Noy and Roberts both should take on big roles. Van Noy is more likely to play on passing downs, while Roberts is the better run defender.

CORNERBACK

Starters: Stephon Gilmore, Malcolm Butler

Backups: Eric Rowe, Jonathan Jones, Cyrus Jones, Justin Coleman, D.J. Killings, Kenny Moore, Dwayne Thomas

It will be interesting to see how many snaps Rowe receives. It would behoove the Patriots to keep him off the field for more than half of their defensive snaps. If Rowe plays 50 percent of defensive snaps in 2017, the Patriots must give a 2018 third-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles. If he plays less than 50 percent of snaps, they only have to give the Eagles a fourth-round pick. Rowe begins training camp as the No. 6 defensive back on the depth chart.

SAFETY

Starters: Devin McCourty, Patrick Chung

Backups: Duron Harmon, Nate Ebner, Jordan Richards, David Jones, Damarius Travis, Jason Thompson

Harmon is a pseudo-starter and should be the Patriots’ fifth defensive back over Rowe.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Starters: K Stephen Gostkowski, P Ryan Allen, LS Joe Cardona

The Patriots didn’t bring in any other specialists.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images