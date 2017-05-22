Patriots Re-Sign Wide Receiver To Fill Roster Before OTAs

Share this:

Tweet







The New England Patriots’ 90-man roster was filled Monday just in time for organized team activities.

The Patriots re-signed wide receiver DeAndrew White, who finished the 2016 season on the Patriots’ practice squad. Patriots OTAs begin Tuesday.

White went undrafted out of Alabama in 2015. He spent the 2015 season with the San Francisco 49ers.

The Patriots also have Danny Amendola, Austin Carr, Brandin Cooks, Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan, Cody Hollister, Devin Lucien, Malcolm Mitchell, Matthew Slater and Devin Street at wide receiver.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images