Patriots Release Another Tight End, Opening Second Spot On 90-Man Roster

The New England Patriots are less than a week away from their first organized team activities session, and they now have two open roster spots.

The Patriots released tight end Rob Housler after a failed physical. Housler was added to the roster as a futures signing in January. The Patriots also released tight end Michael Williams last week.

The Patriots now have Rob Gronkowski, Dwayne Allen, James O’Shaughnessy, Matt Lengel and Jacob Hollister on their tight end depth chart. O’Shaughnessy, Lengel and Hollister are competing for what’s likely just one roster spot behind Gronkowski and Allen.

The Patriots hosted three free agents at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday: linebacker Gerald Hodges and wide receivers Andrew Hawkins and Reggie Diggs.

