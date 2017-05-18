Patriots Sign Two Free Agents, One Draft Pick, Release Offensive Lineman

Share this:

Tweet







The New England Patriots, in their own words, made “a series of transactions” Thursday.

The Patriots signed free-agent offensive lineman James Ferentz, undrafted free-agent tight end Sam Cotton and their fourth-round draft pick, defensive end Deatrich Wise. They released offensive lineman Chris Barker.

Ferentz is the son of Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and brother of former Patriots tight ends coach Brian Ferentz, who now coaches offensive line with the Hawkeyes. He came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa in 2014 and has played with the Houston Texans and Denver Broncos. Ferentz was cut by the Broncos on May 10.

Cotton went undrafted out of Nebraska this year. The 6-foot-5, 246-pound tight end caught just 17 passes for 185 yards with three touchdowns in three seasons with the Cornhuskers.

Wise was selected 131st overall in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Arkansas. He’s the second Patriots draft pick to sign so far.

Barker originally joined the Patriots in 2013. He has spent the last four seasons split between the Patriots’ active roster and practice squad.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images