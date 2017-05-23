Patriots To Hold Joint Practices With Jaguars Ahead Of Preseason Opener

Share this:

The New England Patriots will host the Jacksonville Jaguars for two days of joint practices ahead of the teams’ preseason-opening matchup at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots and Jaguars will practice together Monday, Aug. 8 and Tuesday, Aug. 9 before their game on Thursday, Aug. 10. The joint sessions will be part of Patriots training camp — which is expected to begin in the final week in July — and will be open to the public.

This will be the sixth straight year New England will participate in at least one week of joint practices. They took part in two last summer, with the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears both visiting Foxboro in the lead-up to their preseason games.

The Patriots and Houston Texans reportedly are working to schedule their own set of joint practices at Houston’s training camp facility in Sulphur Springs, W.Va., but no official plans have been announced. The Patriots and Texans will square off at NRG Stadium in Week 2 of the preseason.

Thumbanil photo via James Lang/USA TODAY Sports Images