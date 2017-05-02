Tom Brady, Gisele Light Up Met Gala Red Carpet, As Patriots QB, Wife Share Kiss

Life is good for New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.
Brady and the Patriots claimed their fifth Lombardi Trophy with a thrilling Super Bowl LI win three months ago, and they’re poised to make another deep playoff run next season.
On Monday, Brady and supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen had the honor of co-hosting the esteemed Met Gala in New York, and they didn’t disappoint on the red carpet, showing both their fashion sense with matching outfits and their love for each other with a kiss.
Here are some photos from the event.
Before the event, Gisele shared this adorable picture she took with Brady.
Thumbnail photo via Instagram/@gisele
Powered by WordPress.com VIP