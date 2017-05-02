Tom Brady, Gisele Light Up Met Gala Red Carpet, As Patriots QB, Wife Share Kiss

Share this:

Life is good for New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Brady and the Patriots claimed their fifth Lombardi Trophy with a thrilling Super Bowl LI win three months ago, and they’re poised to make another deep playoff run next season.

On Monday, Brady and supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen had the honor of co-hosting the esteemed Met Gala in New York, and they didn’t disappoint on the red carpet, showing both their fashion sense with matching outfits and their love for each other with a kiss.

Here are some photos from the event.

Tom Brady in a TOM FORD silver velvet dinner jacket at the 2017 Met Gala. #TOMFORD #MetGala #MetKawakubo pic.twitter.com/M5cd0UUHw2 — TOM FORD (@TOMFORD) May 2, 2017

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady kept their #MetGala style simple, but the PDA is turned up to 11 this evening. 💏 pic.twitter.com/BuZa1t8139 — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) May 1, 2017

Ahhhh, all the feels! Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are so cute 💕 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/o4k2Vjdytl — ELLEUK (@ELLEUK) May 1, 2017

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen attending the 2017 #MetGala in New York City https://t.co/XiJFkq3Abs 📸: @dougpetersphoto pic.twitter.com/VnRng9vIst — PA Images (@PAImages) May 1, 2017

Tom Brady and Gisele in Stella McCartney at the Met Gala 2017. – I #MetKawakubo pic.twitter.com/taGZB64yGw — IMONATION (@THEIMONATION) May 1, 2017

Before the event, Gisele shared this adorable picture she took with Brady.

❤️ A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on May 1, 2017 at 2:53pm PDT

Thumbnail photo via Instagram/@gisele