Paul George Stirs Pot On Celtics Rumors By Replying To Bleacher Report Tweet

The NBA offseason drama already is starting, and it’s not even the NBA offseason yet.

It’s no secret the Boston Celtics were interested in Paul George at this season’s trade deadline, but the Indiana Pacers reportedly asked for too much in return for their star forward. That said, some began to wonder after the Celtics won the NBA Draft Lottery earlier this week whether Boston could use the No. 1 overall pick as a trade piece for the 27-year-old.

George himself stoked the flames on that idea Thursday when he replied to a Bleacher Report tweet.

Does Paul George want a trade to the Celtics or did he pick one hell of a tweet to butt-reply? pic.twitter.com/tU7EskkmOQ — Jay King (@ByJayKing) May 18, 2017

Of course, it’s likely that George was just perusing through some NBA news and sent the tweet accidentally. But that’s not going to stop the George-to-Boston rumors. The C’s have the chips to get George if they want, and Boston’s recent success, including its current Eastern Conference finals series with the Cleveland Cavaliers, certainly would appeal to the four-time All-Star.

It’s unlikely George and the Pacers will agree to an extension after he was left off the All-NBA team. However, if the Celtics were to make a deal happen, it could be a risky one, as George can become a free agent after next season and the rumor is he wants to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images