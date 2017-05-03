Paul George Visits Disneyland, Where Lakers Fans Urge Him To Join Team

Share this:

“Disneyland: Where dreams come true” is a slogan Los Angeles Lakers fans are taking literally on the topic of Paul George.

The Indiana Pacers star visited the Anaheim, Calif., theme park Monday, and Lakers fans who spotted him took every opportunity to recruit him to Los Angeles, according to several Twitter users.

@hmfaigen Paul George is at Disneyland today. People are recruiting him in droves – yelling "COME TO THE LAKERS" pic.twitter.com/6X1Lsxon4A — Lynn Markham (@LynnMarkham) May 2, 2017

George’s future has been the subject of intense speculation for months, with several reports linking him to the Lakers either via trade or free agency. He can opt out of his contract after next season, and many expect the Pacers to trade him in the coming weeks or months.

The four-time All Star declined to commit to remaining in Indiana last month after the Pacers’ first-round exit from the NBA playoffs. So perhaps these suffering Lakers fans will get their wish.

h/t Busted Coverage

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images