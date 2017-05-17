Paul Pierce Leaves Behind No. 1 Pick In 2017 NBA Draft For Celtics

Share this:

Paul Pierce gave the Boston Celtics a gift Tuesday night — or at least he helped chip in.

The Celtics won the 2017 NBA Draft Lottery and the former C’s superstar sent his congratulations to the franchise via Twitter and he took credit for the good news.

And look what I leave behind for the Celts on my way out #1 pick😂👌🏾🙏🔥 — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) May 17, 2017

The pick initially was the property of the Brooklyn Nets, but the C’s obtained the pick as part of a 2013 trade sent Pierce, along with Kevin Garnett and Jason Terry, from Boston to the Nets.

The surefire Hall of Famer hung up his sneakers after the Los Angeles Clippers were eliminated from the NBA playoffs, but his parting gift to the franchise he spent his first 15 seasons with might very well be another franchise superstar in electric guard Markelle Fultz.

