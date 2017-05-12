Paul Pierce Roots For Celtics Over Wizards, Can’t Decide On NBA MVP Winner

Share this:

Paul Pierce’s basketball head might currently be in Los Angeles but his heart remains in Boston.

The retired NBA star told TMZ Sports on Thursday he’s backing the Celtics in their NBA Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Washington Wizards. Pierce played the first 15 of his 19-years in the NBA with the Celtics but he also had a one-season stint with Washington. When asked to pick a series winner as Friday’s Game 6 looms, there was only one obvious choice.

“I’m a Celtic at heart,” he said.

The Celtics currently lead the Wizards 3-2, and Game 6 will take place Friday night in Washington.

Pierce was less decisive when asked who should win this season’s NBA MVP award. Pierce praised favorites James Harden and Russell Westbrook before declaring a tie based on his hometown (Los Angeles) loyalties.

“Harden is an excellent player,” he said. “Harden is one of the greatest. Never ask me about a California guy, I’m always going to back him. I represent Harden, Westbrook, all the guys from L.A., Paul George.

“I give (the MVP award) to Harden and Westbrook, though. I represent the California guys, man.”

And the MVP debate will rage on.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images