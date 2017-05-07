Pedro Martinez Helps Children In Need Through Feast With 45 At Fenway

Share this:

Former Boston Red Sox pitcher and MLB Hall Of Famer Pedro Martinez continues his extensive charity work in the Dominican Republic through the Pedro Martinez Charity.

NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava explains how the “Feast With 45 At Fenway” event helped raise funds for children in need Saturday night. Top chefs from restaurants around Boston as well as celebrities and athletes joined Martinez in his fundraising efforts.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DiBenedetto/NESN.com