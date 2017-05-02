Penguins’ Marc-Andre Fleury Makes Insane Save With Puck Near Goal Line

Share this:

The Washington Capitals were inches away from taking a 2-0 lead into the second intermission of Game 3 of their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury saved a goal by making an incredible stick stop with the puck trickling toward the goal line late in the second period.

Fleury entered Thursday night’s matchup at PPG Paints Arena with a .936 save percentage and a 2.37 GAA in seven games this postseason.

Earlier in Game 3, Penguins captain Sidney Crosby was cross-checked in the face by Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen, who was ejected for the hit.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images