Penguins Vs. Capitals Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 3 Online

The Pittsburgh Penguins have dominated their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the rival Washington Capitals by winning the first two games on the road.

The series shifts to Pittsburgh for Game 3 on Monday night, when the Pens will aim to take a commanding 3-0 series lead and push the Caps to the brink of elimination.

Here’s how to watch Penguins vs. Capitals online.

When: Monday, May 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

