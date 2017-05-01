Penguins Vs. Capitals Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 3 Online

The Pittsburgh Penguins have dominated their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the rival Washington Capitals by winning the first two games on the road.
The series shifts to Pittsburgh for Game 3 on Monday night, when the Pens will aim to take a commanding 3-0 series lead and push the Caps to the brink of elimination.
Here’s how to watch Penguins vs. Capitals online.
When: Monday, May 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra
Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images
