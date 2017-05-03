Penguins Vs. Capitals Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 4 Online

Share this:

The Pittsburgh Penguins can take command of their Eastern Conference semifinal series with the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, but they’ll have to do it without one of the best hockey players on the planet.

Sidney Crosby won’t play in Game 4 at PPG Paints Arena after suffering a concussion during the Capitals’ 3-2 overtime win in Game 3, and his status for the rest of the series still is unknown.

But the good news for the Penguins is they own a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Here’s how to watch Penguins vs. Capitals online.

When: Wednesday, May 3, at 7:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

