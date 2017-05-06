Penguins vs. Capitals Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 5 Online

Share this:

The Washington Capitals are on the brink of elimination in their Eastern Conference semifinals series with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Penguins took a commanding 3-1 series lead after winning Game 4 on Tuesday, even without Sidney Crosby, who was sidelined for the contest with a concussion.

If Pittsburgh tops Washington on Saturday night at the Verizon Center, it will be the second consecutive season the Pens have eliminated the Caps in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Here’s how you can watch Penguins vs. Capitals online.

When: Saturday, May 6 at 7:15 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images