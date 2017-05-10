Penguins vs. Capitals Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 7 Online

The Washington Capitals have a chance to eliminate their archrivals and get some revenge for past postseason losses when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 7 of their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series.
The Penguins led this series 3-1 entering Game 5, but back-to-back losses have pushed the defending champions to the brink of elimination.
Here’s how you can watch Penguins vs. Capitals Game 7 online.
When: Wednesday, May 10, at 7:30 p.m. ET
Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra
Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images
