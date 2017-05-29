Penguins Vs. Predators Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Final Game 1 Online

Share this:

The day finally is here.

The Stanley Cup Finals begin Monday in Pittsburgh, where the Penguins will face the Nashville Predators for Game 1 of their best-of-seven series. The Penguins have home-ice advantage over the Preds, who were the second wild card team in the Western Conference.

Pittsburgh is looking to repeat after hoisting the Stanley Cup last season, which they did once before in 1991 and 1992 for their first two championships. The Predators are playing in their first Cup final in franchise history since joining he NHL through expansion in 1998.

Here’s how you can watch Monday’s matchup.

When: Monday, May 29, at 8 p.m. ET

Watch: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images