Penguins Vs. Predators Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Final Game 2 Online

Share this:

Tweet







The Pittsburgh Penguins’ win over the Nashville Predators in Game 1 of the 2017 Stanley Cup Final was a wild one.

The Pens took a 3-0 lead, only to see the Preds tie the score 3-3 in the third period. Pittsburgh scored two more goals to clinch a 5-3 win, and hockey fans are hoping for more of this exciting action Wednesday night at PPG Paints Arena.

Here’s how to watch Penguins vs. Predators Game 2 online.

When: Wednesday, May 31, at 8 p.m. ET

Watch: NBC Sports Live Extra