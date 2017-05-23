Penguins Vs. Senators Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 6 Online

Share this:

The Nashville Predators have punched their ticket to the 2017 Stanley Cup Final, and the Pittsburgh Penguins will do the same Tuesday night if they beat the Ottawa Senators in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference final.

The Penguins are the defending Stanley Cup champions and favored to eliminate the Sens after a convincing 7-0 Game 5 win on home ice.

Here’s how you can watch Penguins vs. Senators Game 6 online.

When: Tuesday, May 23 at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

