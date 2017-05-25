PGA Veteran Phil Mickelson Apparently Gets Golf Advice From Tom Brady

Share this:

Phil Mickelson gets his golf advice from an unlikely source.

Lefty is ninth all-time with 42 wins on the PGA Tour, has five major championships to his name and is a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame. But that doesn’t mean he’s above taking advice, even if it comes from an NFL quarterback.

Tom Brady revealed before this year’s Masters Tournament that he gave Mickelson a tip on his swing, and Wednesday the 46-year-old golfer explained it was about a concept that former Major League Baseball pitcher Tom House uses when he coaches quarterbacks.

“Overload, underload,” Mickelson said, per The Golf Channel. “It’s about how to create speed, how to retrain and reprogram your governor for speed. I’ve been doing a lot of the same stuff, and he just kind of explained how he applied it to football and throwing and arm velocity.”

It’s a technique that applies to many rotary athletes, including pitchers, hitters, golfers, quarterbacks and tennis players. In golf, it has to do with using lighter or heavier clubs to affect their swing speeds.

“We have, (trainer) Sean Cochran and myself, been doing it for a few years,” Mickelson said. “I think they’ve been refined over the years. I think Tom (House) has really refined it and applied it to other sports other than baseball and other than just throwing, to golf.”

Maybe Brady has a shot at the PGA Tour after his career with the New England Patriots is over.

