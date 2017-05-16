Phil Kessel’s Hilarious In-Game Outbursts Were Sight To Behold In Game 2

Share this:

Phil Kessel doesn’t seem like a loud, outspoken and outgoing type of guy, especially when there’s a throng of reporters in his face. In the middle of a hotly contested Eastern Conference finals game, however, it’s a little different story.

The Pittsburgh Penguins forward played the hero’s role Monday night in the Pens’ 1-0 win over the Ottawa Senators, a win the Penguins had to have in order to avoid losing the series’ first two games at home. Kessel’s tally also was the culmination of an otherwise frustrating night for the sniper.

Multiple times, cameras caught Kessel in a state of agitation and/or frustration upon his return to the Pittsburgh bench. The results were kind of hilarious.

Kessel seemed especially frustrated with linemate Evgeni Malkin, as the two were spotted bickering on their way back to the bench. Penguins coach Mike Sullivan even had to speak with Malkin on the bench.

But all’s well that ends well, as Malkin assisted on Kessel’s goal, and Kessel had nothing but nice things to say about his pal.