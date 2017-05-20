Preakness Stakes 2017 Payouts: Win, Place, Show Results For 142st Race

Share this:

The 142nd running of the Preakness Stakes was a memorable one.

Kentucky Derby winner Always Dreaming and No. 2 Preakness favorite Classic Empire were locked in a close race for most of the run around the Pimlico track, but Always Dreaming faded toward the end, paving the way for Classic Empire.

But Cloud Computing put together an incredible late surge and won by a nose.

BREAKING: CLOUD COMPUTING WINS THE PREAKNESS! pic.twitter.com/liAkuIxDwX — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 20, 2017

Here are the payout results from the 142nd running of the Preakness Stakes, via SB Nation.

Cloud Computing: Win ($28.80), Place ($8.60), Show ($6.00)

Classic Empire: Place ($4.40), Show ($4.00)

Senior Investment: Show ($10:20)

Thumbnail photo via Amber Searls/USA TODAY Sports Images