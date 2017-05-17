Preakness Stakes 2017 Post Positions: Full Draw, Lineup For Pimlico

Share this:

Always Dreaming got some good news at the drawing for the Preakness Stakes post positions.

The 2017 Kentucky Derby winner will go for the second leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown from the fourth post position, which is considered a pretty good spot. Classic Empire, which came in fourth at Churchill Downs, will be right next to Always Dreaming in the fifth post position at Pimlico.

The 142nd Preakness will take place Saturday, and you can see where each horse will start below.

1. Multiplier

2. Cloud Computing

3. Hence

4. Always Dreaming

5. Classic Empire

6. Gunnevera

7. Term of Art

8. Senior Investment

9. Lookin at Lee

10. Conquest Mo Money

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images