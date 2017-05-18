Preakness Stakes Odds 2017: Betting Lines, Favorites After Post Position Draw

Share this:

The Preakness Stakes are coming up, and Always Dreaming will be the horse to beat again after the post positions were drawn Thursday.

Always Dreaming, who won the first leg of the Triple Crown in the Kentucky Derby, drew the No. 4 post and is the -125 favorite to win the Preakness on Saturday. Classic Empire follows Always Dreaming with +300 odds and will be right next to him, too, in the No. 5 post.

Here are the updated odds after the draw, via OddsShark.com.

Always Dreaming: -125

Classic Empire: +300

Lookin At Lee: +1,000

Cloud Computing: +1,400

Gunnevera: +1,600

Conquest Mo Money: +1,800

Hence: +2,000

Term of Art: +3,300

Senior Investment: +3,300

Multiplier: +4,000

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images