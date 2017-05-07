Preakness Stakes Odds 2017: Early Betting Lines, Favorites To Win Race

Share this:

Always Dreaming went wire-to-wire with the lead at the 2017 Kentucky Derby on Saturday to win the most prestigious event in horse racing.

He’ll now set his sights on the Preakness Stakes, and oddsmakers have pegged him as an even-money favorite with the early betting lines. Looking at Lee, who finished second at Churchill Downs, has the fourth-best odds to win the Preakness.

The last Triple Crown winner was American Pharoah in 2015.

Here’s the complete list of early odds for the 2017 Preakness Stakes, courtesy of OddsShark. The race is scheduled for Saturday, May 20.

Always Dreaming: EVEN

Irish Way Cry: +550

Classic Empire: +650

Looking at Lee: +1100

Battle of Midway: +1100

Cloud Computing: +1400

Conquest Mo Money: +1600

Gunnevera: +1600

Malagacy: +1600

Practical Joke: +1800

