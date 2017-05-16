Preakness Stakes Odds 2017: Latest Betting Lines, Favorites To Win Race

Share this:

Always Dreaming’s Triple Crown hopes appear to be on firm footing entering the Preakness Stakes.

After earning victory at the 2017 Kentucky Derby on May 6, Always Dreaming remains the favorite to win at Pimlico, with improved 10-11 odds to finish first at the 142nd running of the Preakness on Saturday.

The thoroughbred last checked in at even odds to win this weekend in Baltimore. Classic Empire, who finished fourth at the Kentucky Derby, is the next-closest competitor at 4-1 odds.

Here are the latest odds for the 2017 Preakness Stakes, courtesy of OddsShark.

Always Dreaming: 10-11

Classic Empire: 4-1

Lookin at Lee: 11-1

Gunnevera: 12-1

Hence: 12-1

Conquest Mo Money: 16-1

Cloud Computing: 20-1

Multiplier: 20-1

Senior Investment: 25-1

Term of Art: 25-1

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images