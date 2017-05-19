Preakness Stakes Odds: Betting Preview, Trends, Analysis For 2017 Race

Share this:

Following an impressive win at this year’s Kentucky Derby, Always Dreaming has emerged as a strong -125 favorite on the odds to win the Preakness Stakes at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Always Dreaming stormed to victory by 2.75 lengths at Churchill Downs, paying out as +450 chalk, and enters Saturday afternoon’s race at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore looking to become the first horse since 2007 to win the Preakness after starting from the four-post.

The Todd Pletcher-trained colt tallied his fourth straight win while starting from the five-post at the Kentucky Derby, and blew away the field by five lengths at the Florida Derby after drawing the four-post, claiming victory with the fastest time in that race since 1978.

However, victory has eluded Pletcher at the Preakness, with each of his previous eight entries coming up short in the second jewel of the Triple Crown.

Pegged as the early favorite for the Kentucky Derby, Classic Empire sits second on the Preakness Stakes odds at +300. The sibling of 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah finished fourth at Churchill Downs as a +500 bet and has earned just one victory in three races since picking up wins in the previous four races he finished.

A surprising second-place finisher as a +2200 bet at the Kentucky Derby, Lookin at Lee rounds out the top of the Preakness Stakes odds at +1000. A descendant of the legendary Northern Dancer, who ran to victory in record time in the 1964 Kentucky Derby and followed up with wins at the Preakness and the Queen’s Plate, Lookin at Lee has recorded five top-three finishes in seven career stakes races but has yet to find the winner’s circle.

Cloud Computing leads the middle of the pack at +1400, ahead of Gunnevera at +1600, Conquest Mo Money at +1800 and Hence at +2000.

Starting from the two-post on Saturday, Cloud Computing has paid out in three career races, all at Aqueduct, including a third-place finish at last month’s Wood Memorial.

Gunnevera finished a career-worst seventh at the Kentucky Derby while sporting +900 odds. However, the Seattle Slew progeny has held his own in previous stakes races, finishing top-three in his previous four races.

Conquest Mo Money finished second to Classic Empire at the Arkansas Derby and placed at this year’s Sunland Derby after racing to victory in the Mine That Bird Derby, while Hence looks to build on a disappointing 11th-place finish in the Kentucky Derby.

Term of Art and Senior Investment are deadlocked on the odds at a distant +3300, while Multiplier starts on the rail at Pimlico as a +4000 longshot.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images