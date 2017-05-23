Predators Eliminate Ducks, Reach First Stanley Cup Final In Team History

Share this:

The city of Nashville is crazy for hockey right now, and it’ll soon witness the excitement of the Stanley Cup Final.

The Nashville Predators eliminated the Anaheim Ducks from the Stanley Cup playoffs with a 5-3 win in Game 6 of the Western Conference final at Bridgestone Arena on Monday night.

The victory secures the Preds’ first Stanley Cup Final berth in team history.

Mike Fisher doesn’t touch the trophy pic.twitter.com/id2GNT7b5H — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) May 23, 2017

Nashville will play the winner of the Eastern Conference final matchup between the defending champion Pittsburgh Penguins and the Ottawa Senators. The Pens lead the series 3-2 entering Tuesday night’s Game 6 in Ottawa.

Predators forward Colton Sissons played the role of hero in the Game 6 win over the Ducks. He scored a hat trick, including the game-winner with six minutes remaining in the third period.

