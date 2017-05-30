Predators Fan Who Threw Catfish On Penguins’ Ice Faces Charges For Great Sneak Effort

Share this:

Jacob Waddell is a hero to some but an outlaw to others.

Wadell, the Nashville Predators fan who threw a catfish on the ice Monday at the Pittsburgh Penguins’ home, PPG Paints Arena, during Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals will face criminal charges for his “Smashville” road show, according to CBS Pittsburgh’s Paul Rasmussen.

Predators fan who threw a catfish on the ice during Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final last night is being charged. — Paul Rasmussen (@KDKAPRasmussen) May 30, 2017

Jacob Waddell is charged with disorderly conduct, disrupting a meeting and possession of an instrument of a crime. — Paul Rasmussen (@KDKAPRasmussen) May 30, 2017

Note the herculean effort Wadell made to sneak the fish into the arena.

Police say Waddell bought the catfish in TN, vacuum sealed it, put it in his compression shorts and removed it in a mens room at PPG Arena. — Paul Rasmussen (@KDKAPRasmussen) May 30, 2017

Wadell’s second-period catfish toss seemed to spur on the Predators, who came back from a 3-0 deficit over the next period-plus.

So this dude just got kicked out of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final for throwing a catfish on the ice. pic.twitter.com/DzLK6l1Mv5 — Cristiano Simonetta (@CMS_74_) May 30, 2017

Nashville ultimately lost the game 5-3, but Predators fans like Carrie Underwood loved Wadell’s use of their traditional mojo.

The same can’t be said of the Penguins and Pennsylvania’s criminal-justice system.

Thumbnail photo via Don Wright/USA TODAY Sports Images