Predators Fan Who Threw Catfish On Penguins’ Ice Faces Charges For Great Sneak Effort

Jacob Waddell is a hero to some but an outlaw to others.
Wadell, the Nashville Predators fan who threw a catfish on the ice Monday at the Pittsburgh Penguins’ home, PPG Paints Arena, during Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals will face criminal charges for his “Smashville” road show, according to CBS Pittsburgh’s Paul Rasmussen.
Note the herculean effort Wadell made to sneak the fish into the arena.
Wadell’s second-period catfish toss seemed to spur on the Predators, who came back from a 3-0 deficit over the next period-plus.
Nashville ultimately lost the game 5-3, but Predators fans like Carrie Underwood loved Wadell’s use of their traditional mojo.
The same can’t be said of the Penguins and Pennsylvania’s criminal-justice system.
Thumbnail photo via Don Wright/USA TODAY Sports Images
