Predators Vs. Ducks Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 1 Online

Share this:

Tweet







The Western Conference Finals kick off Friday night in Anaheim.

The Ducks will host the Nashville Predators in Game 1 of the teams’ best-of-seven series at Honda Center.

Anaheim is coming off a thrilling second-round Stanely Cup playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers, which the Ducks claimed in seven games. The Predators made quicker work of the St. Louis Blues in their second-round series, only taking six contests.

Here’s how you can watch Predators vs. Ducks online.

When: Friday, May 12 at 9 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images